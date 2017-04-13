Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Dan Rooney Dies At Age 84

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) – The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday announced the death of team owner Dan Rooney at the age of 84.

Dan Rooney became team president in 1975, WPXI reported. During his time with the league, he chaired several committees, helped end a players’ strike and had a part in the creation of the salary cap in 1993.

Rooney is also responsible for the “Rooney Rule” which requires teams to consider minority applicants for head coaching positions.

Rooney also served as the US ambassador to Ireland from 2009 until 2012.