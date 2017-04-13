Crossings Mall Bridge to be Built "As Soon as Possible"

Charleston, W.Va. – The Crossings Mall Bridge in Elkview will be built "as soon as possible" after a rebuilding plan was granted Thursday.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Commission, the United State Bankruptcy Court granted Tara Retail Group's proposed financing plan to rebuild the bridge at the Crossings Mall.

The Court’s ruling today allows the contractor, David Alvarez of Applied Construction Solutions, to begin work on the bridge as soon as possible.

The bridge contractor has agreed to front the costs of construction in exchange for priority status as a creditor.

The bridge contractor had previously testified that he anticipates 60 days, or possible faster, to complete the bridge once construction begins.

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “I want to thank the Court for its decision today which finally allows the bridge at Crossings Mall to be rebuilt and will ultimately allow the shopping center to reopen. The Elk community has suffered tremendously because of the historic flood and the closure of Crossings Mall. Today’s ruling is a big step forward, especially for the hundreds that rely on the Crossings Mall for employment. Further, I am confident that a majority of the tenants will return and that the Mall will come back stronger than before."

The Court’s ruling requires Tara Retail Group to report to the Court on the status of construction.

Commissioner Carper then replied, “The citizens of Kanawha County can be assured that we will monitor the case and the construction progress until the day the Crossings Mall reopens.”

The Crossings Mall bridge has been closed since devastating flooding struck the region last June.