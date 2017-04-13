Governor Justice Vetoes West Virginia Budget

In an often colorful presentation before labor, education, and business leaders, Governor Justice checked off all the things he'd did not like about the Republican-led House and Senate budget bill, and then he vetoed it.

"What we have is noting more than a bunch of political bull, you know what... I am signing my veto on the budget bill," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael watched the event even shaking hands with the Governor after, but said tax reform must come before any tax increases.

"No, there is no appetite to do an over arching tax increase. The people of West Virginia cannot do that. What we can do is tax reform that brings additional revenue to the table through jobs growth and opportunity," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

By tax reform, the legislature is talking about getting rid of some exemptions on the sales tax, where certain businesses do not currently pay. That's likely to be debated in an upcoming special session.

"I think it's an all hands on deck approach. I don't think that one single element will define this. But across the board there's a lot of work to do over the next few week," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

One of the many reason the governor vetoed the budget, was because there were no pay raises for teachers.

"Well we're pretty excited that the Governor is still committed to teachers," said Christine Campbell, of the WV American Federation of Teachers.

"The bottom line to this budget battle, is the bottom line. The Governor and lawmakers are trying to solves the state's projected 500 million dollar deficit." said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.