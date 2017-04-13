Polaris Recalls Over 50,000 Vehicles for Fire and Burn Hazards

Polaris has recalled over 50,000 off-highway vehicles due to a fire and burn hazard.

The models recalled are all variants of the Ranger 900 made in the year 2015.

A heat shield on the vehicle can fall off of the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

If you or someone you know has one of these vehicles, it is recommended to stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

For a full list of vehicle models recalled, check out the CSPC's link: