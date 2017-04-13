Two Arrested After Drugs Worth Thousands Found During Traffic Stop

Two people have been arrested after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized at a traffic stop.

Wednesday night, officers with the Dunbar Police Department seized $1,935 worth of suspected marijuana, $425 of suspected xanax, and over $1,000 case as a result of a traffic stop.

Arrested was Deschaun Thaxton, 22, of Charleston, was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, and was a fugitive from justice out of Pennsylvania, where he was wanted on gun and drug charges.

Fontain Nelson, 21, was also arrested for possession with the intent to deliver narotics.

A female juvenile, who was also in the vehicle, was released to a guardian but could face criminal charges in the future.