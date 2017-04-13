Scorpion falls out of overhead bin, stings passenger on United A - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Scorpion falls out of overhead bin, stings passenger on United Airlines flight from Houston

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Generic Scorpion, AP Generic Scorpion, AP

CALGARY, Canada (KRON) — United Airlines just can’t catch a break.

The same week a passenger was dragged off of a flight, a scorpion fell out of an overhead bin and landed on a passenger.

Richard Bell was flying with his wife from Houston to Calgary after a two-week vacation in Mexico, Bell told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Calgary man said the creature landed on his head and stung him while he was enjoying his lunch in business class.

Bell flicked the scorpion onto the floor, where a flight attendant covered it with a cup.

When the flight landed, Bell was taken to the hospital and told he would be fine.

United Airlines gave the couple flying credit as compensation for what happened on the flight, according to Bell’s wife.

