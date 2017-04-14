Crews knock down fire on Bellagio hotel-casino roof - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews knock down fire on Bellagio hotel-casino roof



The Clark County Fire Department is currently responding to a reported fire at the Bellagio Hotel, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The High level response includes 4 Engine, 2 Trucks, 3 Rescues, 2 Battalion Chiefs and 1 Squad. Command has called for a second alarm as a precaution.

The fire is reported to be on the roof of the building on the Southside of the lake. The location of the fire is making access difficult. Command is reporting a knockdown on the fire. The situation is developing, stay with 13 News for the latest.

