Crews knock down fire on Bellagio hotel-casino roof

The Clark County Fire Department is currently responding to a reported fire at the Bellagio Hotel, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The High level response includes 4 Engine, 2 Trucks, 3 Rescues, 2 Battalion Chiefs and 1 Squad. Command has called for a second alarm as a precaution.

The fire is reported to be on the roof of the building on the Southside of the lake. The location of the fire is making access difficult. Command is reporting a knockdown on the fire. The situation is developing, stay with 13 News for the latest.