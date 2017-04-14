Bird flu surveillance zones lifted in western Kentucky

A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings. According to the study, Birth Order and Delinquency: Evidence from Denmark and Florida, families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when compared to other siblings. Researchers say differences in parental attention may be ...
State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in Ohio after at least 2 animals tested positive for swine flu.
The first Krispy Kreme store was opened in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
The jury wasn’t able to come to a verdict, and the 80-year-old Cosby is scheduled for retrial in November.
They were previously sold by Harvard University in a warehouse auction.
Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.
As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to her and gestured toward her body.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.
