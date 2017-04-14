Wife of Texas church bus driver killed in crash found dead in home

The wife of the Texas bus driver killed in a crash last month was found dead in her home Tuesday, officials said.

According to CBS7, Dianne Barrett was found dead in her New Braunfels home at around 9:45 a.m., New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson told the San Antonio Express-News. Her death comes two weeks after her husband, Murray Barrett, was killed in a collision with a pickup truck that left 13 people dead.

"She was by herself at the time of her death," Ferguson said.

CBS7 said authorities determined there were no signs of foul play.

The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, where Dianne Barrett served as a ministry assistant said in a statement to the newspaper they were "saddened" to learn of her passing.

"We continue to pray for our Lord's mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve," the church said.

Dianne Barrett's husband was driving a church bus when a pickup truck, that was allegedly driving erratically and crossing the highway, struck the bus killing 13 people. She was not on the bus.

Court records show that Jack D. Young, the driver of the pickup, had taken two pills of Clonazepam and generic forms of Ambien and Lexapro. Young told police that the Clonazepam made him sleepy. A state trooper said in a sworn statement that he had probable cause Young was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A witness told the Associated Press that Young had told him he had been texting before the accident.

No charges have been filed.