West Virginia law authorizes opioid antidotes at schools - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia law authorizes opioid antidotes at schools

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.

The bill passed unanimously by the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Jim Justice comes as West Virginia recorded 844 overdose deaths last year, more than 700 involving at least one opioid such as heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers.

It also authorizes administering the antidote to school personnel or others during regular school hours or at functions and events on school property.

The law applies to public and private schools. It does not require schools have the drugs available.

It directs the state Board of Education to develop requirements for training, storage and notifying parents after incidents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:53:15 GMT
    Governor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roadsGovernor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roads

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

  • WV Budget Projects Overblown

    WV Budget Projects Overblown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:57:06 GMT

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

  • Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:26:16 GMT

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:13:08 GMT

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.