One dead in Alum Creek vehicle accident

ALUM CREEK, WV - An officer with the West Virginia State Police Lincoln Detachment has confirmed that one person has died following a single vehicle accident on U.S. Route 119 near Alum Creek last night.

Police say that Felton Pack, 72, of Gilbert in Mingo County was driving southbound near Priestly Ridge Road when he crossed into the northbound lane.

According to reports, he then drove at least 100 feet off of an embankment and struck a tree.

Pack's wife was also in vehicle at the time of the accident. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident was reported at 12:50 a.m. but police believe the crash occurred several hours earlier before being noticed.