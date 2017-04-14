Accident Causes Major Damage on U.S. Route 50

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV - According to a release from the WV Department of Transportation, an overnight accident on the U.S. Route 50 Bonds Creek Bridge has caused major damage to a work zone.

Last night, a tractor trailer ignored warning signs and a barricade before driving into a work zone.

The vehicle drove into large areas of patched concrete in the process of curing.

Wooden forms around the concrete patches were destroyed by the tractor-trailer, and then punctured the vehicle's oil tank.

The WVDOT says the accident has slowed progress, and the work zone is being assessed for damages while outside companies work to clean spilled oil in the area