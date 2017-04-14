10-Year-Old with Autism Arrested at School

OKEECHOBEE, FL - A Florida mother is furious after her 10-year-old son with autism was arrested Wednesday, April 14th, 2017.

According to CBS 12, Okeechobee County School Resource Officers arrested the boy for allegedly attacking a teacher in 2016.

Luanne Haygood, the boy's mother, could only watch as her son, John Haygood, was arrested. He is accused of punching and kicking his teacher at Okeechobee Achievement Academy. The attack allegedly left the teacher with scratches and other marks.

Haygood filmed the arrest of her son on her cell phone.

“He has autism. He doesn’t know what’s going on," Haygood is heard saying in the video. "He’s scared to death. He’s 10-years-old.”

John was homebound for the past few months, but he went to back to school for mandatory testing on Wednesday.

A school resource officer recognized John when he went to the school and confirmed that there still was an outstanding warrant for the assault.

“I asked, 'Are you going to arrest him right now?' She said, 'Yes ma’am, we have to,'” Haygood said to CBS 12.

John was cuffed, arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

John said to CBS 12 that he was only fed one meal during his time behind bars.

The school district told CBS 12 they cannot comment on the specific incident due to educational laws but provided the following statement: