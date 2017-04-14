Woman Arrested After Overdosing, Driving Under Influence with Child in Car

UPDATE: April 14, 2017 5:45

Heather Tippett, 27, was at Shawnee Park with Desaray Pauley, also age 27, when Tippett overdosed on heroin while Pauley was in the park playing with her 5-year old son.

Pauley returned to the vehicle and found Tippett unresponsive and then called 911. Kanawha County Ambulance Service and West Virginia State Police responded. EMS administered Narcan and brought Tippett out of her overdose. Tippett refused further medical attention

Authorities discovered that both women had no driver's license due to prior DUI convictions, as well as the vehicle having no insurance. Police informed the pair that they needed to have someone come and get them. The pair told troopers they had someone in route to pick them up.

Sgt. Hammontree and Cpl. Gregory stayed in the area, and roughly 15 minutes passed and they observed Tippett driving the vehicle on Rt. 25. Tippett was subsequently pulled over and arrested for DUI involving a minor, and Pauley was also arrested for Permitting DUI.

The father of the 5-year old was contacted and he came to the scene and picked the child up.

