Swingers club "outed" in Ashland

It's the business permit request that absolutely shocked some tri-state city commissioners.

The host of a popular swingers club says it's not a business - more like a weekly super bowl party - with sex.

Ashland mayor Steve Gilmore said when a Huntington man asked the city commission for a permit to open a swingers club like the one on Greenup Avenue, the city said no.

And then said what?

Steve Gilmore told 13 News, "On face value we would not approve of that type of business in Ashland."

"I'm not a business. We talked to the city explained what we are doing. We're just having a big party." The host of the Greenup Avenue home told us. He called himself Steve.

The renter and host of what's called the Playhouse said maybe 30 people at a time come on Saturday nights and special occasions.

He said they bring or donate for food and drink, then party and swing. Swinging, as in couples exchanging partners, and having sex.

Steve said, "That's how we met through the life style. It's just like people getting together for church stuff except we get together and hang out together."

Ashland's police chief told 13 News his department investigated and found no criminal activity here and no DUI's from people leaving the playhouse.

The Mayor said the city is looking into whether any zoning or business laws are being violated here.

The host said no, we're a party house.

Steve said. "Most come from out of town like Charleston or Lexington and all over Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia."

Mayor Gilmore added. "That being the case it needs to be in Ohio or West Virginia."

The playhouse host said there are swingers clubs in those states and beyond

The playhouse host said many of his guests come from another swingers club in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.

We'll let you know what the city investigation finds.