Ohio Deputies Investigating Killings of Several Livestock - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Deputies Investigating Killings of Several Livestock

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of livestock in the county.

According to a release from the department, Sheriff Matt Champlin and the department is investigating the shooting of livestock in the Walnut Township area of Gallia County.

“Our office is conducting an investigation into someone who has been executing cattle in the Walnut Township area over an extended period of time", said Champlin said.

"This individual or individuals appears to be targeting one specific farmer for reasons that are unknown at this time and they have recently killed numerous cattle”

Champlin further states, “I am outraged by the senseless acts being committed against this farmer and his defenseless livestock. Whoever is committing this act, I want you to know that you should be ashamed of yourself. I am putting you on notice that we are dedicating every resource we have at our disposal to identify you and to make an arrest on you for these crimes.”

The sheriff asks the citizens in Walnut Township and the surrounding areas to please come forward with any information they might have regarding this investigation.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 740-446-1221 or by way of the anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life

    Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:24:42 GMT

    GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017.  The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County.  Akers shot the victim and fled the scene.  The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ...

    GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017.  The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County.  Akers shot the victim and fled the scene.  The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

  • Ashland Police Need Your Help

    Ashland Police Need Your Help

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:05:51 GMT
    The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photographs. The male is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft . If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous you can call our silent witness tip line at (606) 329-1771 or email us at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
    The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photographs. The male is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft . If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous you can call our silent witness tip line at (606) 329-1771 or email us at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.