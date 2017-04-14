Motorcyclist Killed After Bike Being Struck by Vehicle in Huntington

One person has been killed after a motorcycle crash in Huntington.

The crash was reported at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington around 7:45 p.m.

According to dispatchers, a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at that intersection.

According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.

Huntington Police continues to investigate the scene. It is not clear how long that intersection will be shut down at this time.