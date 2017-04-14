Parents worried over proposed cuts to school nurse jobs

More jobs are on the chopping block in Boone County Schools. This time it’s to the ones who try to keep the kids healthy, school nurses.

Right now there are eight nurses for Boone County’s 13 schools. Facing financial challenges the proposal cuts three nurses bringing that number to five which has some parents worried about their kids' safety.

Janna Wright looks like any other 8-year-old playing on the playground. But Friday, April 14, 2017 marks three years since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She’s insulin dependent and wears a pump.

"It is a serious thing because you don’t mess with diabetes, especially juvenile diabetes," said Caroll Britton ,Janna's grandmother.

Her grandmother and mom, Tammy Kirk, take care of her the most.

"It takes a lot of work, she has to be monitored, blood sugar has to be checked, if the blood sugar is high key tones have to be checked, lows have to be treated, highs have to be treated, it’s an ongoing thing," said Kirk.

Kirk also carries around a glucagon emergency kit which she says is not easy to use. When Janna is in school at Brookview Elementary these responsibilities fall on the nurse. Brookview does currently have a nurse at school full time.

"When there’s a school nurse I’m not really that nervous because I feel like it’s part of my support system," said Kirk.

But in 2017-2018 if the cuts go through that may not be the case. Kirk is worried it would mean more calls for her to come to school and care for her daughter and lost classroom time. She says when she told Janna about this, her daughter mentioned being home schooled.

"We try to make her be an ordinary kid as much as we can, but if she doesn’t get to go to school she’s not going feel very ordinary," said Kirk.

Leaving her as well as some other county parents wanting the county to look elsewhere for the cuts.

"My hope is that they’ll reconsider and there will be a nurse on sight full time. I mean that’s really, right now I feel like that’s my only choice," said Kirk.

These are just proposed cuts right now. The board of education is expected to make a decision on them at its meeting on May 1, 2017.