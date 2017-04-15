University Of Michigan Unveils 1,500-Pound Rubik's Cube - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

University Of Michigan Unveils 1,500-Pound Rubik's Cube

Posted: Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- University of Michigan mechanical engineering students have made one of the most popular puzzle games much larger. And tougher to solve.

Seven former and current students unveiled a 1,500-pound Rubik's Cube during a ceremony Thursday inside the G.G. Brown engineering building on the Ann Arbor campus. The massive, mostly aluminum structure is meant to be played by students and others on campus.

Four students came up with the idea three years ago and handed down the project to other students.

"It's the largest solvable mechanical stationary Rubik's Cube," said Ryan Kuhn, a 22-year-old senior who helped assemble the giant puzzle this week. "It was kind of an urban myth of North Campus, this giant Rubik's Cube that's been going on for a while."

The oversized version of the brain-teasing 3-D puzzle, which has flummoxed players since its heyday in the 1980s, is much harder to decipher than its diminutive counterpart, said Kuhn, who called it an "interactive mechanical art piece."

The puzzle is solved when the player is able to manipulate the cube until all nine squares on each of its six sides display an individual color.

"It's very reasonable that it could take at least an hour" to solve, said Martin Harris, who helped conceive the project in 2014 while hanging out in the College of Engineering honors office.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Walmart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor

    Walmart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:19:50 GMT

    Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

    Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

  • UPDATE: Judge Reprimanded in Unlicensed Attorney Situation

    Judge Reprimanded

    Monday, July 17 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:56:09 GMT

    The public admonishment also says "Thus, it is evident to the Commission that Respondent failed to use due diligence when he failed to conduct an adequate research and analysis before signing the order. Respondent is a respected judge with 30 years experience on the bench and he should know better then to take such an order at face value."

    The public admonishment also says "Thus, it is evident to the Commission that Respondent failed to use due diligence when he failed to conduct an adequate research and analysis before signing the order. Respondent is a respected judge with 30 years experience on the bench and he should know better then to take such an order at face value."

  • Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub

    Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:57:04 GMT

    The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.

    The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.