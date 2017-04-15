April The Giraffe In NY Has Calf Before 1.2 Million Online

(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen. According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car. As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...
Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.
The public admonishment also says "Thus, it is evident to the Commission that Respondent failed to use due diligence when he failed to conduct an adequate research and analysis before signing the order. Respondent is a respected judge with 30 years experience on the bench and he should know better then to take such an order at face value."
The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.
Apple announced the collection Monday, which is World Emoji Day.
A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.
A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings. According to the study, Birth Order and Delinquency: Evidence from Denmark and Florida, families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when compared to other siblings. Researchers say differences in parental attention may be ...
State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in Ohio after at least 2 animals tested positive for swine flu.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.
