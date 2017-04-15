A Structure Fire In Wayne County Results In One Fatality - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Structure Fire In Wayne County Results In One Fatality

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the East Lynn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Lynn Rd.

The fire resulted in one fatality, a 57 year old female, but her name has not been released.

Due to the extent of the damage, the cause of the fire has not been able to be determined as of yet.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office were back on scene today, and they state that no smoke detectors were in the residence.

The victim's remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The State Fire Marshal's Office did tell us that the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Toddler Dies in Hot Car Parked Outside Family’s Home

    Toddler Dies in Hot Car Parked Outside Family’s Home

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-07-17 17:19:00 GMT

    Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident. 

    Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident. 

  • 2-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in pool

    2-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in pool

    The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.

    The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.

  • Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:13:08 GMT

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.