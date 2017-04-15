A Structure Fire In Wayne County Results In One Fatality

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the East Lynn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Lynn Rd.

The fire resulted in one fatality, a 57 year old female, but her name has not been released.

Due to the extent of the damage, the cause of the fire has not been able to be determined as of yet.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office were back on scene today, and they state that no smoke detectors were in the residence.

The victim's remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The State Fire Marshal's Office did tell us that the fire does not appear to be suspicious.