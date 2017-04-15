A Silver Alert Has Been Issued For A Kanawha County Man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Silver Alert Has Been Issued For A Kanawha County Man

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
West Virginia State Police Have issued a Silver alert for Michael L. Reed, age 51.

Reed was last seen driving a 2014 silver Ford Escape on Monday in the Saint Albans area.

Reed's vehicle has West Virginia license plate number 9LT262.

Reed is a white male, he stands approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

According to troopers, Mr. Reed also suffers from a brain injury.

If you have any information, please call the West Virginia State Police Detachment in South Charleston at (304) 558-7788.

