Man Identified in Fatal Huntington Motorcycle Crash

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. April 17th, 2017

HUNTINGTON - A man has been identified in a fatal motorcycle crash last Friday in Huntington.

39-year-old Brian Lee Skeens, of Huntington was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of 31st Street and 8th Avenue Friday evening.

Skeens was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and results of that investigation will be referred to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed at this time.

ORIGINAL: 8:45 p.m. April 15th, 2017

A man riding a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a pickup truck at an intersection in Huntington.

The man was killed Friday night while riding through a three-way intersection. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says the man's name has not been released, but he was in his 30s.

The truck was traveling west when the driver turned left into the intersection. Chief Ciccarelli says the oncoming motorcycle hit the truck on its right side at nearly a 90-degree angle.

Police say the truck driver was not injured and was not intoxicated.

The intersection remained closed for several hours into the night as crash investigators worked the scene.