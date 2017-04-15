2 Putnam Escapees in Custody - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Putnam Escapees in Custody

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
PUTNAM COUNTY- The Putnam County Sheriff Department's Special Enforcement Unit arrested Brisa Moore from Nitro, on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant. Moore was an escapee of the Department of Corrections. She is now being held at the Western Regional Jail on parole violations.

The Special Enforcement Unit also arrested Steven Cobb from Cross Lanes on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant. Officers found Cobb in Hurricane after violating parole. He is now being held at the South Central Regional Jail. 

