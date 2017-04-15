Boone County Man Found Guilty of Robbery & Assault - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boone County Man Found Guilty of Robbery & Assault

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

BOONE COUNTY- A Boone County man was found guilty at trial for robbing the Costa IGA and assaulting the store owner.  James Ray Cantley, 43, of Peytona was accused of robbing the Costa IGA in June 2015.

Boone County deputies received a call from the store owner of the Costa IGA that a man had attempted to rob the store. Upon arriving at the store, deputies found Cantley restrained with zip ties after an altercation with the store owner and a customer.

When questioned, the store owner said that Cantley entered the store and proceeded to get a six pack of beer from the cooler. He then approached the counter, and he took money from the register. The store owner confronted Cantley who attempted to strike the owner with the six pack of beer. When the beer fell to the floor and shattered, Cantley began striking the owner with his fist. That is when a customer intervened. As the altercation moved to just outside the door, the owner and customer were able to overcome Cantley and held him until the deputies arrived. The store owner also recovered the $150.00 cash stolen from the register.

?When deputies approached Cantley at the scene, he told them that he was guilty, that he robbed the store, and that he did it to get his fix. He went on to tell deputies that he was high on methamphetamine. The store owner and the customer received minor injuries from the altercation.

?Following a 2 day trial, a jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts. Cantley faces a minimum of ten years when sentenced. 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.