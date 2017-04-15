Man Wanted in Cattlesburg Robberies

Catlettsburg Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in two robberies.

Timothy Patrick Mulvaney is wanted for the robbery of a Town Square Bank in Catlettsburg on April 5th, 2017. Mulvaney is also wanted in the Dollar General Store robbery in Barboursville on April 1st, 2017.

If you know where Mulvaney is, you're asked to call the Catlettsburg Police Department if you have any information 606 739-5126