Governor Justice Hosts Easter Carnival

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice host this year's Easter Carnival.

It was a day of fun at the Capitol Complex- bouncy houses, face painting and balloon animals kept kids entertained all morning long. The Easter bunny also paid a visit to the free family event. Games and prizes were in the North Plaza of the capitol for this holiday carnival.

"It's very important there's so many things that families have to spend their hard earned money on, and they're able to come here and have a great afternoon at this free event and the kids are always thrilled to be here and we are always thrilled to participate," a clown at the Easter carnival told 13 News.

Walmart donated many of the prizes today including several bicycles in addition to the food for the carnival.