All Lanes Of I-64 East Bound Near Nitro Are Now Open

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
All three lanes of I-64 east are closed in the Nitro area just before Cross Lanes. 

911 dispatchers tell 13 News it was a single vehicle accident. 

Dispatchers also say two patients are expected to be transported to the hospital to treat injuries.

No word on what caused the wreck or the extent of the injuries.

Stay with 13 News for the latest.

