Man Sentenced to 180 Years in Prison for Raping Kids at Wife's Daycare

UPDATE STORY: 5/25/2017 @ 3:45 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - A man has been sentenced to 180 years in prison on ten counts of first-degree rape and six counts of third-degree sexual imposition.

Matthew Case, 43, of Rio Grande, who is a former volunteer firefighter, was sentenced Thursday. All ten rape counts against him carry a fifteen year sentence each, with the remaining six sexual imposition counts carrying five years each, totally 180 consecutive years.

The assaults occurred at Case's home between May 1, 2016, and April 12, 2017, while the children were at the residence attending daycare. Because the in-home daycare reportedly cared for fewer than six children at a time, it was not required to be licensed by the state of Ohio.

“Due to the heinous nature of these crimes and the age of the victims involved, my office wanted to bring justice to this situation as swiftly as possible," said Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren. "These victims are young children, some of whom still do not have the ability to truly voice what they have experienced."

All victims were females aged 3 to 7.

UPDATE STORY: 5/11/2017 @ 4:15 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - A man has plead guilty today to ten counts of first-degree rape and six counts of third-degree sexual imposition.

Matthew Case, 43, of Rio Grande, who is a former volunteer firefighter, pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen counts of first-degree rape, and a half-dozen counts of third-degree sexual imposition.

The assaults occurred at Case's home between May 1, 2016, and April 12, 2017, while the children were at the residence attending daycare. Because the in-home daycare reportedly cared for fewer than six children at a time, it was not required to be licensed by the state of Ohio.

"My agents spoke with many parents who felt reassured by that fact that a firefighter lived at the in-home daycare, but this defendant was truly a predator in disguise," said Attorney General DeWine. "Our big concern right now is that he may have victimized even more children over the years, and we encourage anyone with additional information on potential victims to contact law enforcement."

“Due to the heinous nature of these crimes and the age of the victims involved, my office wanted to bring justice to this situation as swiftly as possible," said Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren. "These victims are young children, some of whom still do not have the ability to truly voice what they have experienced."

All victims were females aged 3 to 7.

Case will be sentenced before Gallia County Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans on May 25, 2017.

If convicted, Case will be eligible for parole in 180 years.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/16/2017

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit.

As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Sheriff Champlin states ”Investigators with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio B.C.I. are still investigating this matter and further details will be available as this investigation continues. Investigators have been in consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren in regards to the charges in this matter and we will continue to consult with Prosecutor Holdren as we further our investigation.”

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.