Fayette Man Wanted On Multiple Felony Charges Surrenders To Deputies

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A man wanted on multiple felony charges, including embezzlement and 11 counts of computer fraud, has surrendered to deputies.

Harold Tolbert allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from a youth sports organization.

Tolbert surrendered to the Fayette County Deputy Sheriff's and is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a 50,000 cash/surety bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

