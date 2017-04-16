Clendenin church celebrates first Easter since flood

For many churches across the state, Easter 2017 was not just another Easter Sunday. It was first one since June's deadly flooding destroyed or severely damaged many parishes.

Sun shone brightly on the First Baptist Church in Clendenin as the sunrise service got underway. It was a service at one point the pastor and churchgoers weren’t sure the sanctuary would be ready for.

"If it wasn’t for all the different churches and organizations and volunteers to come and help us get back to where we’re at now we would still be probably digging mud out," said Pastor Joe Seese.

Roughly 9 months later, construction on his office hasn’t even started yet. Walking around the church one can see signs of the ongoing project like unfinished light switches and floors. Water had filled the sanctuary. Many members had never seen the hardwood floor in the 100 plus year old building until the flooding forced them to remove the carpet. Now there is just a strip of carpet down the middle.

"Everyone is so proud of the way things have worked out you know and how pretty it is," said Betty Taylor who has gone to the First Baptist Church in Clendenin for 15 years.

She's lived in Clendenin her whole life and has never seen anything like the flood.

"It’s been hard but we’ve learned a lot, and we love a lot and we help each other and it’s an experience, it’s a learning experience that we wouldn’t have had before," she said.

During the service Pastor Seese talked about the story of Clendenin, drawing comparison to the Easter story of triumph over adversity.

"There’s so many parallels between that and the Easter story and something for each of our members of the church to be able to celebrate and be excited about and have comfort in," he said.

While there’s still work left to be done at the church and around town., no matter what the condition of the buildings, on Easter Sunday and everyday, community members will always have each other.

"The church is not the building, it’s not the brick, the mortar, the wood, the glass, the church is the people and the people have that spirit that they’re going to persevere," said Pastor Seese.