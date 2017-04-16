The Latest: Alert McDonald's Worker saw Cleveland Suspect

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Latest on a fatal shooting captured on video and later shared on Facebook (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

An alert McDonald's employee led Pennsylvania police to the suspect in a Cleveland slaying that was recorded and posted on Facebook.

Henry Sayers, the Erie restaurant's manager, tells reporters that Steve Stephens pulled up to the drive-thru Tuesday morning and ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and french fries.

He says the attendant recognized Stephens, who was wanted in Sunday's slaying of a retired Ohio man, and called 911.

Restaurant owner Thomas DuCharme Jr. tells the Erie Times-News that workers tried to "buy some time for the cops" and told Stephens his order of fries was delayed. DuCharme says Stephens replied he had no time to wait and drove away.

State police gave chase. Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself during the pursuit.

___

2:25 p.m.

The social services agency that employed a Cleveland man who shared video of an apparently random killing he committed says the suspect's suicide brings both relief and sadness.

Steve Stephens worked at Beech Brook, an agency in suburban Cleveland that deals with vulnerable young people. The agency says that "every suicide is a tragedy" but that Stephens' death eliminates the community's fear that he might kill again.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers acting on a tip spotted Stephens' vehicle Tuesday in Erie, in Pennsylvania's northwest corner, and began a brief chase. When troopers tried to spin his car to get him to stop, they say he pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the head.

He was wanted in Sunday's slaying of a retired Ohio man.

___

2 p.m.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his thoughts are with the family of a retiree shot to death in an apparently random Cleveland attack that was recorded and posted on Facebook by a suspect who later killed himself in Pennsylvania.



Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams says the case offers lessons on the power of social media and the harm that can be done online. He says the video never should have been shared around the world.



Zuckerberg said Tuesday that Facebook will do all it can to prevent such tragedies. The company had said after Sunday's slaying that it is launching a review for reporting harmful content.



Zuckerberg made his comments at an annual conference for developers and businesses who create apps and services on Facebook.



___



1:15 p.m.



Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in a recorded Cleveland slaying that was shared on Facebook fatally shot himself in the head as his car spun out of control.



Troopers acting on a tip spotted Steve Stephens' vehicle Tuesday near Erie, in Pennsylvania's northwest corner. That launched a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase that ended when troopers tried to spin his car to get him to stop.



Police say the 37-year-old Stephens pulled out a pistol and killed himself as the vehicle spun. No one else was hurt.



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says police heroically took quick action to keep others safe.



Police had searched for Stephens since Sunday, when they say he randomly killed a 74-year-old retired Ohio man and recorded it.



___



12:50 p.m.



The daughter of a retiree slain in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she's sad that the suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.



Debbie Godwin tells The Associated Press she would have preferred that 37-year-old Steve Stephens remain alive and face prison time for the Sunday shooting of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. She says: "If you did it, you have to face your crime."



Authorities say they received a tip that Stephens' vehicle was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie on Tuesday. They say state police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he shot himself.



It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since the Sunday shooting.



___



12:40 p.m.



Police say the man who killed a man in Cleveland and posted video of it on Facebook was located in Pennsylvania because of a tip, which led to a pursuit that ended with the suspect shooting himself to death.



Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams says authorities received a tip that Steve Stephens' vehicle was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie on Tuesday morning. State police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he killed himself.



It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since the Sunday shooting in Cleveland, which killed a 74-year-old retired man.



Williams says investigators had hoped to talk with Stephens to find out a motive.



___



12:20 p.m.



Cleveland's mayor says the death of a man who randomly killed an Ohio retiree and posted Facebook video of the slaying brings some closure in the slaying of an innocent man.



Authorities say 37-year-old Steve Stephens fatally shot himself after a brief pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday.



It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since Sunday.



Authorities say Pennsylvania police got a tip that Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Erie County, in Pennsylvania's northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he killed himself.



Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.



___



11:55 a.m.



Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.



State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.



Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.



He posted video of that shooting on Facebook.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

___



10 a.m.



Authorities in Cleveland leading a nationwide search for a man wanted in a random killing that was recorded and posted to Facebook are again appealing to the public for help.



Cleveland's police chief said Tuesday they've received more than 400 tips from as far away as Texas, but so far they've been unable to narrow down the manhunt.



The search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens is entering its third day. He's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.



Police Chief Calvin Williams says anyone who thinks they've seen Stephens should call 911.



The head of the U.S. Marshal's office in Cleveland says he's confident Stephens will be found. But he says these searches can take days, weeks or even longer.



___



7:15 a.m.



A gun range owner says the suspect in a random Cleveland killing that was recorded and posted to Facebook had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing "rapid fire."



Owner Blake Frederick says suspect Steve Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year. Frederick tells Cleveland.com he recalls Stephens as nice and jovial, not negative.



WEWS-TV reports that a video Stephens posted to Facebook last year showed him rapidly firing at targets at the range in Willoughby and being warned to stop by an employee.



Police say the 37-year-old Stephens had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.



The multistate manhunt for him stretched into a third day Tuesday. He's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the Sunday shooting death of a 74-year-old retiree.



___



1 a.m.



A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.



Authorities say it's now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.



Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.



On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, "we know we need to do better."

___

7:35 p.m. 4/17/17

A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on Facebook.

Dozens of family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to remember 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. They carried flowers and balloons and hugged and comforted each other, while urging an end to the violence on their city streets.

Police say 37-year-old Steve Stephens killed Godwin Sunday afternoon in what appeared to be a random shooting while the retiree was picking up aluminum cans. Stephens then uploaded the gruesome video of the killing to Facebook.

Authorities are searching multiple states for Stephens, who is considered armed and dangerous. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and prosecution of him.

3:45 p.m.

Authorities searching multiple states for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Cleveland man say they have no idea what led up to what they say appears to be a random shooting.

Cleveland's police chief said Monday that only Steve Stephens knows the answer.

Police say the 37-year-old Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree picking up aluminum cans Sunday and then posted a video of the killing on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens names a woman and tells the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., that "she's the reason that this is about to happen to you."

Authorities say Stephens is considered armed and dangerous and could be anywhere.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams says authorities have already searched every location Stephens has been associated with in the Cleveland area.

___

3:15 p.m.



Police in Philadelphia say they have "no indication" that the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland is in Philadelphia.



Authorities said multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting that Steve Stephens could be in or near Fairmount Park, a large green expanse northwest of downtown.



Officers were sent to check the area, and police say eight elementary schools and a high school were locked down as a precaution.



But police later said "there is no indication that the subject is at that location, or anywhere in the city of Philadelphia."



Police say Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans Sunday and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook.



___



2:10 p.m.



Police in Philadelphia say schools have been locked down as they investigate reported sightings of the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland. But authorities also say there is no indication that Steve Stephens is in Philadelphia.



Authorities say multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday claiming that Stephens could be in or near Fairmount Park, a large green expanse northwest of downtown.



Officers are checking the area, and police say eight elementary schools and a high school are on lockdown as a precaution.



Police say Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans Sunday and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook.



Philadelphia is a more-than-six-hour drive from Cleveland.



___



11:50 a.m.



A former girlfriend of the suspect in the slaying of an elderly Cleveland man has told CBS News in a text that 37-year-old Steve Stephens was "a nice guy" who was generous to everyone and was "kind and loving" to her and her children.



Joy Lane says Monday she had a relationship for several years with Stephens, now the target of a nationwide manhunt for the Easter slaying.



Stephens, in a video he posted to Facebook, mentions Lane's name to 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and says she is "the reason that this is about to happen to you" before the random attack.



Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says Lane is cooperating with authorities and is being protected.



___



11:05 a.m.



A spokeswoman for the behavior health facility where the suspect in the shooting of an elderly Cleveland man worked says the man underwent an extensive FBI background check before being hired in 2008.



Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer says Monday there was nothing in the background check for 37-year-old Steve Stephens that caused any concerns.



Kortemeyer says Stephens' job since 2015 as a vocational specialist involved preparing youth and young adults ages 16-25 for employment.



Stephens had referred to himself as a case manager. Kortemeyer says he did have a caseload of clients that he managed.



Authorities say Stephens did not have a criminal record.



Officials say Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday and posted the gruesome video on Facebook.



___



10:45 a.m.



A daughter of the elderly Cleveland man shot and killed in a gruesome video posted on Facebook says he was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him.



Debbie Godwin says her father, 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., was shot Sunday afternoon while he was picking up aluminum cans. She says he "wasn't harming anyone."



Authorities are telling people in Cleveland, as well as Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan, to be on the lookout for the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens.



Cleveland's police chief is telling residents to be careful.



Debbie Godwin says her father was retired and had 10 children. She says he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.



___



10:25 a.m.



The behavioral health facility where a suspect in the shooting of an elderly Cleveland man worked has closed Monday out of concern for the safety of employees, clients and visitors



A spokeswoman for Beech Brook, in suburban Pepper Pike, issued a statement Monday that says 37-year-old suspect Steve Stephens has been employed there since 2008 and has been a vocational specialist in a program for youth and young adults since 2015.



The statement says both the Pepper Pike facility and a drop-in center in Cleveland are closed and that a decision will be made later Monday about when they will reopen.



___



9:30 a.m.



Authorities on the hunt for a suspect who they say fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say his last known location was at the shooting site.



Police and the FBI in Cleveland said Monday that the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, could still be in the city or in surrounding states.



Chief Calvin Williams says detectives talked with Stephens by cellphone Sunday after he shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. but haven't had contact since.



Authorities are telling people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.



Cleveland's police chief says officers have searched dozens of places since the shooting Sunday and told residents to go about their business, but be careful.



___



7 a.m.



Cleveland police searching for the suspect who fatally shot an elderly passerby in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say no more victims have been found, despite the shooter's claim that he killed over a dozen people.



Police said Monday that they've found no evidence of other slayings linked to the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens. They planned to provide updates on the search at a news conference later Monday morning.



They say Stephens may have left Ohio, and they're urging people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.



He's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.



The FBI is helping with the investigation.



___



2:05 a.m.



Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they say shot and killed an elderly passerby and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.



Thirty-seven-year-old Steve Stephens is wanted on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.



In a statement early Monday, police warned residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.



In a separate video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people. Police say they have not verified any other shootings or deaths.



The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

