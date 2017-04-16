Man Charged With Child Abuse Of A 6-Year Old - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Charged With Child Abuse Of A 6-Year Old

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Benjamin Boster is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail with no bail.

Boster allegedly hit a 6-year old for eating the last bread stick.

Boster is being charged with Child Abuse With Risk of Injury.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:57:41 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...

  • 3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

  • Barboursville Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

    Barboursville Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:09:58 GMT

    The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

    The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.