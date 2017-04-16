Capitol Easter Egg Hunt

CHARLESTON- For the second straight day the capitol grounds were the site of an Easter egg hunt. They Keystone Apostolic church invited not just its members but anyone in the community to join in on the fun.

It didn't take the kids long to find all the eggs. In just about a half hour they were all scooped up.

"I love the idea of all the families getting together and while Easter eggs don't commemorate the risen savior Jesus Christ it does help to get people out and get families together and to me a big part of it is families," father Danny Anderson told 13 News.

It sprinkled just a little bit during that Easter egg hunt, but it was not enough to keep the kids from finding all the eggs.