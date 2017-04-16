Capitol Easter Egg Hunt - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Capitol Easter Egg Hunt

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- For the second straight day the capitol grounds were the site of an Easter egg hunt. They Keystone Apostolic church invited not just its members but anyone in the community to join in on the fun. 

It didn't take the kids long to find all the eggs. In just about a half hour they were all scooped up. 

"I love the idea of all the families getting together and while Easter eggs don't commemorate the risen savior Jesus Christ it does help to get people out and get families together and to me a big part of it is families," father Danny Anderson told 13 News.

It sprinkled just a little bit during that Easter egg hunt, but it was not enough to keep the kids from finding all the eggs. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:02:17 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...

  • Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:33:39 GMT
    Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...

  • McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:05 GMT

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.