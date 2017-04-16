Easter Brunch Tradition Continues

CHARLESTON- The Marriott at the Town Center in Charleston hosts it's 34th Annual Easter Brunch.

More than 50 people attended and took advantage of the much anticipated event. The Marriott is happy to be able to provide the annual easter brunch. It allows people to attend Easter services and then enjoy a delicious meal with their families, instead of spending hours in the kitchen.

"Well, absolutely the desert is going to be my favorite if you ask about the food option, and there's the band, which allows more atmosphere, people really enjoy it, and who knows, maybe later on someone will be out there dancing," General Manager Ramona Jackson told 13 News.

If you missed out, be sure to get your tickets reserved for next year's Easter Brunch.