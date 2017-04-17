Suicide prevention event planned at Marshall University

The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening.
IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today.
Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar. The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings. The fair's country store will feature state-grown products. ...
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A hallway at a Kentucky jail is being transformed into a playroom for children visiting an incarcerated relative. Boyle County Jail Chaplain Tom Grugel told WKYT-TV that he came up with the idea after seeing six or seven visiting children sitting in chairs and just staring at restroom doors. He says plans call for a mural along the walls, a TV, children's furniture, crayons, teddy bears and toys. Grugle says donations for th.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.
