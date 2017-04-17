Discount mammogram clinics being offered in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) - Discount mammogram clinics will be offered next month by the WVU Cancer Institute and the University Healthcare Regional Cancer Center.



The clinics will be available at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg and Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson.



Officials say screening mammograms will be offered at a discounted community service fee of $60, which includes the test and the interpretation by a radiologist. WVU Medicine University Healthcare's discount mammogram program is open to anyone age 35 and older.



Berkeley Medical Center will offer the clinics at the Women's Imaging Center in the Tennessee Avenue Medical Office Building on April 29 and May 6, 13 and 20.



Jefferson Medical Center will offer clinics at the Women's Imaging Center across the street from the hospital's main entrance on May 20 and 27.

