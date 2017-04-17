Here's where the federal tax bill hits hardest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Here's where the federal tax bill hits hardest

WASHINGTON (AP) - As Tax Day approaches, show some love for the nation's capital.
    
It turns out that Washington - that swampy den that politicians love to scorn - sends the most tax dollars to the U.S. government.
    
Last year, District of Columbia residents paid Uncle Sam $37,000 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes.
    
The next closest was Delaware, at $16,000 per person.
    
Bringing up the rear was West Virginia, at $3,600 per person.
    
The Associated Press calculated each state's per capita tax bill using tax data from the IRS and population estimates from the Census Bureau.
    
The deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday. It was pushed back because the usual April 15 deadline was Saturday, and because Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia.

