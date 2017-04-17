Here's where the federal tax bill hits hardest

More News More>>

Timetable described for West Virginia road projects Timetable described for West Virginia road projects CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding. About $440 mi... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding. About $440 mi...

Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A... SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...

Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere... NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...

Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine... Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.

Plans announced for State Fair of West Virginia Plans announced for State Fair of West Virginia CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar. The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings. The fair's country store will feature state-grown products. ... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar. The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings. The fair's country store will feature state-grown products. ...