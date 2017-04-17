Mushroom hunter finds human skeletal remains in Ohio

Troopers Seek Public's Help in Locating Man who Failed to Register as Sex Offender Troopers Seek Public's Help in Locating Man who Failed to Register as Sex Offender KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? State Police is looking for a man who didn't re-register as a sexual predator. Troopers are looking for Michael Curtis, 56. Curtis is described as 5'7" tall, 143 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to troopers, he failed to update his registry this year as a sexual predator, which is required every three months. His last provided address was listed as Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Anyone with i... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? State Police is looking for a man who didn't re-register as a sexual predator. Troopers are looking for Michael Curtis, 56. Curtis is described as 5'7" tall, 143 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to troopers, he failed to update his registry this year as a sexual predator, which is required every three months. His last provided address was listed as Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Anyone with i...

Woman previously charged with manslaughter arrested for public intoxication Woman previously charged with manslaughter arrested for public intoxication VANCEBURG, KY (WOWK) - A 19-year-old woman previously charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence was arrested Tuesday for public intoxication. According to a criminal complaint, Kelly Dummit, of Portsmouth, OH, was arrested after an officer with the Vanceburg Police Department found her sitting behind the driver's wheel with an alcoholic drink at a gas station. Police say she had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and failed a field sobriety test. Dummit was previously a... VANCEBURG, KY (WOWK) - A 19-year-old woman previously charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence was arrested Tuesday for public intoxication. According to a criminal complaint, Kelly Dummit, of Portsmouth, OH, was arrested after an officer with the Vanceburg Police Department found her sitting behind the driver's wheel with an alcoholic drink at a gas station. Police say she had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and failed a field sobriety test. Dummit was previously a...

Huntington Police Investigate Homicide on West Side Huntington Police Investigate Homicide on West Side HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police Captain Dial tells 13 News that crews are on the scene of a homicide investigation. According to police, they received a report of a deceased body found on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Huntington's west side at roughly 5 a.m. this morning. Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police Captain Dial tells 13 News that crews are on the scene of a homicide investigation. According to police, they received a report of a deceased body found on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Huntington's west side at roughly 5 a.m. this morning. Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.

2 men escaped Ohio jail through unlocked emergency door 2 men escaped Ohio jail through unlocked emergency door Authorities in Ohio say two inmates have escaped from a country jail through an unlocked emergency door that was used by another inmate in a 2016 escape. Authorities in Ohio say two inmates have escaped from a country jail through an unlocked emergency door that was used by another inmate in a 2016 escape.

Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i... A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...

At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project. The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release. The sheriff's office says... CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project. The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release. The sheriff's office says...