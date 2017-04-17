Kentucky Police Officer Killed in ATV Crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson police officer is dead after a Sunday morning ATV crash.

As raindrops slid down his patrol car, Lieutenant Shawn Howard's loss gripped his fellow police brothers.

"He was a big part of our family," Chief Kenneth Spicer of the Jackson Police Department said.

"He's not just an officer or not just a friend, he's a brother to all of us, we love him, we're going to miss him," said Captain Elvis Noble also with the Jackson Police Department.

Howard, 40, was driving his side by side ATV on Quicksand Creek Road just before 5 Sunday morning when he hit a tree and died.

Howard was riding with a female passenger, who was flown to UK Hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Howard was a 19-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department.

He is survived by his mother, wife and 6-year-old daughter.