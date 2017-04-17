Busy Kanawha County Bridge Shut Down Due to Crash

MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.