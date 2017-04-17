Work underway to put bike lanes along Kanawha Boulevard

Work is in full swing to make way for brand new bicycle lanes on Kanawha Boulevard.

Crews have been working to take out the grassy median and replace it with asphalt.

The purpose is to make way for bicycle lanes here along the river.

The city plans to separate the bike lanes from the traffic lanes by putting in a grassy area.

Kanawha Boulevard will remain four lanes but the lanes could be smaller.

People exercising on the Kanawha Boulevard Monday said the bike lanes could help the community get fit.

"I think it is a great idea to improve," said Tonya Wells. "Anything to speak health and wellness in our area I think is huge."

The traffic pattern along Kanawha Boulevard is a little different while the work is underway so expect to see some orange cones. The next step is to work on crosswalks.

The bike lane will run from Patrick Street here to Magic Island.