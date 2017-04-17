Boone County Teacher Resigns Amidst Parents Outrage Over Jacket

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m. 5/2/2017

13 News has received reports that Cheryl Judy, an art teacher at Sherman Jr. and Sherman Sr. High School, has resigned from her position following backlash from parents.

Judy faced outrage from parents after she was seen in a photograph wearing a jacket with an anti-President Donald Trump phrase on it's back.

The jacket's top line read "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" in white lettering.

Judy said a student took the picture when she tried the jacket on after school, and that the image wasn't meant to be shared.

Her resignation was effective on April 25th, 2017.

ORIGINAL:

SETH, WV: A Boone County teacher wore a jacket at school with a strong anti-Trump message.

A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering.

This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.

"Very inappropriate for a teacher to wear that to school or anywhere else for that matter," Boone County parent Howard Kirk told 13 News after seeing the teacher's jacket for the first time.

Parents and teachers are shocked to see the image making the rounds on social media. Cheryl Judy says she was pinning the message on her jacket after class was over for the day.

"She's a public employee so her opinion of Trump, while she's at work or at a public function, she's speaking for Boone county Schools," Kirk added.

Students told 13 News they're fine with a teacher sharing a political message, just not one with curse words.

"I just know if I wore something like that I would get suspended pretty bad," 11th grader Braxton Harless told 13 News.

Judy's students say this jacket isn't the first time she's made her anti-Trump sentiments known.

"We've talked about politics more in her class than a lot of others, but I just know she does not support Trump whatsoever," Harless added.

Judy says a student took the picture when she tried the jacket on after school, but Judy didn't mean for the image to be shared.

Judy said in a statement to 13 News.

"First, yes, I did wear that jacket to school, sans the patch on the back. I took the patch with me so that I could pin it onto the jacket before I left school. This was on Thursday. Since I had a little time before school was out to pin the patch on the jacket, so I did. I tried it on to make sure that the patch was straight. I only had it on for less than two minutes. A like minded student snapped a photo and shared it on social media without my permission. This has gotten so blown out of proportion that it is unreal. I never intended for this to happen. I did not put the jacket back on and made sure that the patch was not exposed until I was well away from the school. People think that I flaunted the jacket at school. I did not. I am a very liberal person but I never force my liberalism on others and never would."

Parents and teacher who spoke with 13 News say they believe Judy should be reprimanded, but not fired.

Most say the bigger issue facing Boone County Schools is the recent embezzlement case which already led to the arrest of two school employees and the resignation of two Board of Education members.