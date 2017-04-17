Semi Flips in Interstate, Onions Spill Everywhere

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) - Capitol Police continue to investigate after discovering that a state employee's parked vehicle had been struck by a bullet Wednesday in the State Capitol Complex parking garage. According to a release, Capitol Police were responding to the sound of suspected gunfire in the vicinity of the garage and nearby Laidley Field at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon the damage to the unoccupied vehicle. It was parked on the Piedmont Road side ...