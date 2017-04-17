Update: Second Suspect Arrested in Fayette County Murder - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Second Suspect Arrested in Fayette County Murder

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 4/21/201 3:40 p.m.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, a second suspect has been arrested in the murder of Janet Garrett.

According to a press release, Matthew Underwood, 31, of Oak Hill, has been arrested in connection to the April 16th murder.

Underwood was already in the Southern Regional Jail for an unrelated charge.

Recall that another murder suspect, Derrick Crouse, was arrested back on Tuesday.

"When we were searching for Crouse on Monday evening we made contact with Matthew Underwood in the Rosedale Trailer Park," said Sheriff Fridley. "There were outstanding warrants for his arrest for robbery, so he was arrested and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned the following morning and has been held in the Southern Regional Jail since that time in lieu of $10,000.00 bond."

"There's still a lot of work to do in this case," added Sheriff Fridley. "Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to search for additional evidence to strengthen this case even further." 

This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information concerning this case is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, either at (304) 574-4216 or through our department Facebook page,

UPDATE: 4/18/2017 12 p.m.

The man wanted in Fayette County for the murder of Janet Garrett was found in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley said the manhunt for Derrick Crouse is over.  

Crouse was arrested this morning and charged with murder for the death of 48-year-old Janet Garrett, of Oak Hill.

He was then transported to Southern Regional Jail following arraignment in the Fayette County Magistrate Court. 

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to thank Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, as well as those who submitted tips to their Facebook page. 

The incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. 

ORIGINAL:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects in an Easter murder case.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Derrick Michael Crouse, of the Oak Hill area, is wanted for the murder of Janet Garrett.

Deputies and officers from the Oak Hill Police Department executed a search warrant at Crouse's last known address in the Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill earlier this evening, but Crouse had already left that area.

He is believed to still be in the Oak Hill area. 

Crouse is described as a white male, 19 years of age. He has a slender build and is approximately 5-08 tall. He has recently shaved his head and goatee in an attempt to alter his appearance. 

"This individual is reportedly armed with a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Fridley.

Anyone with any information concerning his possible location is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Commission Learns of WV Capitol Dome Issues

    Commission Learns of WV Capitol Dome Issues

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:37:38 GMT
    West Virginia faces $500 million budget deficitWest Virginia faces $500 million budget deficit

    CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...

    CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Capitol Police Investigate After Vehicle Struck by Bullet

    Capitol Police Investigate After Vehicle Struck by Bullet

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:05:49 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) - Capitol Police continue to investigate after discovering that a state employee's parked vehicle had been struck by a bullet Wednesday in the State Capitol Complex parking garage. According to a release, Capitol Police were responding to the sound of suspected gunfire in the vicinity of the garage and nearby Laidley Field at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon the damage to the unoccupied vehicle. It was parked on the Piedmont Road side ...
    CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) - Capitol Police continue to investigate after discovering that a state employee's parked vehicle had been struck by a bullet Wednesday in the State Capitol Complex parking garage. According to a release, Capitol Police were responding to the sound of suspected gunfire in the vicinity of the garage and nearby Laidley Field at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon the damage to the unoccupied vehicle. It was parked on the Piedmont Road side ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.