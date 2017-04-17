Update: Second Suspect Arrested in Fayette County Murder

UPDATE: 4/21/201 3:40 p.m.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, a second suspect has been arrested in the murder of Janet Garrett.

According to a press release, Matthew Underwood, 31, of Oak Hill, has been arrested in connection to the April 16th murder.

Underwood was already in the Southern Regional Jail for an unrelated charge.

Recall that another murder suspect, Derrick Crouse, was arrested back on Tuesday.

"When we were searching for Crouse on Monday evening we made contact with Matthew Underwood in the Rosedale Trailer Park," said Sheriff Fridley. "There were outstanding warrants for his arrest for robbery, so he was arrested and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned the following morning and has been held in the Southern Regional Jail since that time in lieu of $10,000.00 bond."

"There's still a lot of work to do in this case," added Sheriff Fridley. "Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to search for additional evidence to strengthen this case even further."

This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information concerning this case is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, either at (304) 574-4216 or through our department Facebook page,

UPDATE: 4/18/2017 12 p.m.

The man wanted in Fayette County for the murder of Janet Garrett was found in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley said the manhunt for Derrick Crouse is over.

Crouse was arrested this morning and charged with murder for the death of 48-year-old Janet Garrett, of Oak Hill.

He was then transported to Southern Regional Jail following arraignment in the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to thank Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, as well as those who submitted tips to their Facebook page.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

ORIGINAL:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects in an Easter murder case.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Derrick Michael Crouse, of the Oak Hill area, is wanted for the murder of Janet Garrett.

Deputies and officers from the Oak Hill Police Department executed a search warrant at Crouse's last known address in the Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill earlier this evening, but Crouse had already left that area.

He is believed to still be in the Oak Hill area.

Crouse is described as a white male, 19 years of age. He has a slender build and is approximately 5-08 tall. He has recently shaved his head and goatee in an attempt to alter his appearance.

"This individual is reportedly armed with a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Fridley.

Anyone with any information concerning his possible location is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately.