Colorless coffee that won't stain your teeth - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Colorless coffee that won't stain your teeth

Posted: Updated:
wstale.com wstale.com

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Two men in Great Britain have come up with CLRCFF and they say it is the first colorless coffee on the market.

They say the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water and is produced by what it calls, "methods which have been never used before." But they don't say what those methods are and a full ingredient list has not been released.

There's a website where you can buy the coffee. It's not cheap. A two-pack costs about $7.50.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:13:03 GMT

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

  • Coal exports on the rise

    Coal exports on the rise

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:53:38 GMT
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  

  • McCain's brain tumor is particularly aggressive type

    McCain's brain tumor is particularly aggressive type

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:18:27 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and his family and doctors are deliberating next treatment options. The senator had undergone surgery last week to have a blood clot removed from above his left eye, and that clot turned out to be a sign that a tumor called a glioblastoma had begun growing. Here are some things to know: AGGRESSIVE CANCER McCain's doctors at the Mayo Clinic said they managed to remove all the tumor that...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and his family and doctors are deliberating next treatment options. The senator had undergone surgery last week to have a blood clot removed from above his left eye, and that clot turned out to be a sign that a tumor called a glioblastoma had begun growing. Here are some things to know: AGGRESSIVE CANCER McCain's doctors at the Mayo Clinic said they managed to remove all the tumor that...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.