A Kanawha County man has admitted to stealing mail

A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his scheduled execution.

A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to stop his scheduled execution.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dress...

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dress...

A mother was arrested after police found her 2-year-old boy wandering around underneath a busy underpass, surrounded by homeless people and drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.

A mother was arrested after police found her 2-year-old boy wandering around underneath a busy underpass, surrounded by homeless people and drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.

Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service. Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide for failing to s..

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service. Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide for failing to s..

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? State Police is looking for a man who didn't re-register as a sexual predator. Troopers are looking for Michael Curtis, 56. Curtis is described as 5'7" tall, 143 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to troopers, he failed to update his registry this year as a sexual predator, which is required every three months. His last provided address was listed as Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Anyone with i...