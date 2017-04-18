5 things to know about Tax Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5 things to know about Tax Day

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tuesday is Tax Day, that dreaded day when millions of procrastinators rush to fulfill their civic duty by filing state and federal tax returns.

But for most, it's not that bad. Sure, the forms are complicated and yes, there is math. But tax season also generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy.

Five things to know about Tax Day:

___

MOST GET REFUNDS

The IRS so far has processed 101 million tax returns from individuals and about 80 percent have qualified for refunds. The average refund is $2,851, an increase of $53 over last year.

By the end of filing season, the IRS expects to process 150 million returns. That's after millions file for automatic six-month extensions.

___

CHANCES OF GETTING AUDITED ARE SLIM


The number of people audited by the IRS in 2016 dropped for the sixth straight year, to just over 1 million. That's less than 1 percent of filers.

The last time so few people were audited was 2004. Since then, the U.S. has added about 30 million people.

The IRS blames budget cuts as money for the agency shrank from $12.2 billion in 2010 to $11.2 billion last year.

But rich people beware. The higher your income, the more likely you are to be audited. Agents audited 5.8 percent of returns that reported more than $1 million in income.

___

RETURNS DOWN, REFUNDS DELAYED

Tax season got off to a slow start because the IRS delayed refunds for more than 40 million low-income families as part of the agency's efforts to fight identity theft.

The delays affected families claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit. The tax breaks are geared to benefit the working poor, and many families claim both.

The tax filing season started Jan. 23. But a new law required the IRS to delay tax refunds for people claiming these credits until Feb. 15.

The delay was designed to give the agency more time to screen the returns for fraud. Throughout the tax filing season, the number of tax returns processed by the IRS has been lower than last year.

As of April 7, the IRS had received 104 million tax returns and processed 101 million. Both numbers are down about 3.5 percent from last year.

___

PEOPLE ILLEGALLY IN US PAY TAXES

There is a common myth that people in the U.S. illegally don't pay taxes. But data from both the IRS and the Social Security Administration says otherwise.

Yes, some work in the underground economy. But in 2015, the Social Security Administration estimated that immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally paid $100 billion in Social Security payroll taxes over the previous decade. They paid the taxes even though few will ever be able to collect benefits.

How does Social Security know when it receives taxes from immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally? One way is by tracking reported wages in which the Social Security number does not match the name the agency has on file.


Some of these are clerical errors or unreported name changes. But the agency estimates that a majority of the wages come from immigrants who have made-up Social Security numbers or used someone else's.

Also, the IRS has issued more than 20 million Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) to foreigners.

The ITINs are supposed to be used by foreigners who have some form of U.S. income, and therefore owe U.S. taxes. However, the tax agency believes that many of them are used by people who are working in the U.S. illegally.

___

TAX DAY ISN'T MUCH OF A DEADLINE IF YOU'RE DUE A REFUND

The IRS doesn't like to talk about it, but penalties for filing late federal tax returns apply only to people who owe money. The penalty is a percentage of what you owe. If you owe nothing, there is no penalty.

But it doesn't make much sense to file late if you are owed a refund. And beware - if you have unpaid taxes, the late fees add up quickly.

The failure-to-file penalty is generally 5 percent of your unpaid tax bill for every month, or part of a month, you are late. It kicks in on April 19. In general, the maximum penalty is 25 percent of your original tax bill.

There also is a penalty for failing to pay your tax bill, separate from the penalty for failing to file at all, but it's much smaller. That's because the IRS wants you to file a return even if you don't have enough money to pay your bill.

The failure-to-pay penalty is 0.5 percent of your unpaid taxes for every month, or part of a month, you don't pay.

___

Follow Stephen Ohlemacher on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/stephenatap

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:23:11 GMT

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

  • Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:13:03 GMT

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

  • Coal exports on the rise

    Coal exports on the rise

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:53:38 GMT
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:23:11 GMT

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.