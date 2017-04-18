U.S. Marshals warn about jury duty phone scam - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

U.S. Marshals warn about jury duty phone scam

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The United States Marshals Service wants to warn the public about an ongoing national jury duty phone scam.

Federal officials say the call begins with the alleged scammer posing as a U.S. Marshal or other law enforcement officer. The alleged scammer calls the victim and tells them that he or she has missed federal jury duty, but  ‘can avoid arrest by paying a fine — immediately.’

Federal officials say other versions of the scam allegedly claimed the victim failed to appear in criminal court for a hearing or an ‘ongoing civil matter and must pay fines to avoid arrest.’

Investigators say it appears the scammers are targeting older individuals — but federal agents warn the scammers will adapt the scam to anyone who answers the call.

According to the Department of Justice, the alleged scammer provides information like title and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials.

U.S. Marshals say the scammers even go as far as spoofing their phone numbers to appear on a caller ID as they are from the court or a government agency.

U.S. Marshals went on to explain the scammers direct the unsuspecting victim to purchase money orders or prepaid debit/credit cards similar to Green Dot prepaid Visa cards for payment.

Marshals are warning this is a nationwide scam and you should not provide any personal identification or money to the caller.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement:

Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone. It is advised that if someone is attempting to solicit any fees or service from you that you did not request, you immediately (within a minute) identify who is calling you, why they are calling you, and then hang up. You should then look up a legitimate published telephone number (not the number the caller provided you) and validate the call as being legitimate. A legitimate service or government entity will not object to you immediately validating their efforts and this should quickly eliminate any illegitimate calls.

