Law Enforcement Investigate Armed Robbery at Wayne County Bar

CEREDO, WV - WV State Police are investigating after an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening in the Ceredo area.

According to troopers, the armed robbery occurred around 5 p.m. at the Bottoms Up Bar.

Troopers say that a man walked into the bar and noticed a stack of money. The man left the bar and returned shortly after wearing dark clothing, but he became concerned and left again. A short time later, the suspect returned a third time.

At the third visit, the suspect waived a pistol and got away with around $1,000 cash.

No suspects have been made in the case.

State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department are investigating the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.